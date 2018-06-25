UPDATE: Man Shot and Killed in Wayne County Standoff

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

PROMPTON, Pa. -- A standoff in Wayne County ended Monday morning when police shot and killed the man.

Police and the district attorney are now releasing more information on what happened along Balsam Swamp Road in Prompton that led to the death of 36-year-old James Sorrentino.

State police tell Newswatch 16 that it all started just before 2 a.m. Monday with a domestic dispute. James Sorrentino fired a shotgun. His family was inside, but no one was hit.

The family escaped unharmed.

A standoff began and lasted more than five hours. The end came when troopers shot and killed Sorrentino.

.@WayneCtyDA: Mr. Sorrentino would not cooperate with PSP. He as armed and pointing weapons at troopers. At 7:15 am he came out and fired at troopers. They fired back and killed Sorrentino.

Wayne County District Attorney Patrick Robinson said Sorrentino had been suffering from mental health problems. Court papers indicate Sorrentino was heavily armed with numerous rifles, including AR-15 semiautomatic rifles.

The D.A. said Sorrentino refused to cooperate with state police and pointed weapons at troopers. He said Sorrentino fired at troopers around 7:15 a.m.

Troopers fired back, killing him.

The D.A. added that troopers "used restraint in this situation and our office will investigate the incident."

Robert Grimes fought back tears as he talked about his neighbor of the last 11 years.

"They were a close family and really nice people. It's a shame to see it happen. Quiet part of town, just a shame to see it happen," Grimes said. "They're just a close great family."

Grimes was waiting at his home. His next task would be caring for the Sorrentino's dog.

Edwin Giles has lived there for the past 13 years. He says it's a quiet neighborhood and there's never any trouble.

"Yes, I was surprised," Giles said.

Giles didn't hear any of the overnight activity, didn't hear the shots. He knew there was a problem when he took his dog out and noticed his neighborhood was swarming with police.

Three troopers will be placed on administrative leave while the investigation continues into the use of lethal force by law enforcement.