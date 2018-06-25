Trial Begins in Trooper Shooting Case

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

EASTON, Pa. -- The trial of a man accused of badly wounding a Pennsylvania State Trooper in a shooting started Monday in the Lehigh Valley.

Daniel Clary is on trial for attempted homicide. He's accused of shooting at two state troopers on Route 33 just outside Nazareth back in November of 2017.

One of those troopers was severely wounded.

Jury selection took place Monday morning and then the jury heard opening statements and some testimony.

The prosecution went over all the details of what it says happened during what troopers called a routine traffic stop.

Investigators say Daniel Clary tried to kill those troopers after a fight broke out over a speeding ticket.

Prosecutors also showed dashcam video from one of the troopers who testified. The footage showed backup arriving to help after Cpl. Seth Kelly, a native Wayne County, was shot and badly injured.

The defense says that Clary simply, "made the mistake of asking too many questions that day" about his speeding ticket and that he "didn't intend to harm anyone. He was just driving down the road."

The trial is expected to last all week in Easton, Northampton County.