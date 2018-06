× Stabbing Investigation in Schuylkill County

WEST MAHANOY TOWNSHIP, Pa. — A stabbing in Schuylkill County is under investigation.

Police say Angeleah Andino claims Amber Hoppes punched and grabbed her before stabbing her in the leg with a knife on Florida Avenue near Shenandoah Saturday afternoon.

Hoppes told troopers Andino hit her and then stabbed herself.

Police are still looking into the accusations in Schuylkill County.