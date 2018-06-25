× Shoppers Take Advantage of Deals Before Toys ‘R’ Us Closes for Good

WILKES-BARRE, Pa. — The end is in sight for Toys “R” Us. The chain said all U.S. stores, including Babies “R” Us, will close by Friday.

Shoppers of all ages at the Wilkes-Barre Toys “R” Us said they were sad to see it go.

“I don’t have anywhere else to get wrestlers, basically. They have the best ones,” Matthew Cook of Jenkins Township said.

“It’s the only toy store around here in Wilkes-Barre and we come here all the time,” Lynn Cook of Wyoming said.

Toys “R” Us is having a liquidation sale through the rest of the week.

Plenty of people took advantage of the deals with discounts of up to 80 percent off.

“I got an invisible jet, like a D.C. superhero girl with an invisible jet,” Brenna Beshock of Summit Hill said.

“We bought some toys for our baby boy some books and some puzzles,” Ken Wang said.

“It’s really cheap, like this was originally $70 and it was only $16,” Beshock said.

The Toys “R” Us in Wilkes-Barre has been around for more than 25 years. People said the store closing is a sign of the times.

“It is kind of sad but I mean it’s a new generation and things are always changing,” Beshock said.

The parking lot was packed with shoppers all afternoon during its last five final days.

Some of them were disappointed they’ll have to resort to buying toys online now.

“I personally like to go in the store and see stuff first hand because I have seen some toys that were not quite the quality that I thought in person,” Christina Kozicki of Plains Township said.

You can get in on some of these liquidation deals at Toys “R” Us now through the rest of the week.

The store closes its doors for good at the end of the day Friday.