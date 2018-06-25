× Shamokin Mayor Reaches Settlement with Police

SHAMOKIN, Pa. — A settlement has been reached between the mayor of Shamokin and former and current police officers over his arrest last year.

Mayor Bill Millbrand was arrested for allegedly knowingly desecrating graves at the Shamokin Cemetery so a cell phone tower could be built.

Millbrand filed a federal lawsuit seeking more than $75,000 against the officers alleging false arrest.

A federal judge dismissed that lawsuit but then Millbrand filed a civil suit.

He tells Newswatch 16 an agreement has been reached but would not say how much he received.