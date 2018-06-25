Semenza And Sabatini Going to Reebok National CrossFit Games In August

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

26-year-old Paige Semenza from Pittston trains at CrossFit Vertex in Olyphant. Three weeks ago at regional's Semenza achieved her highest honor in this fitness program a 5th place finish and a guaranteed spot at the Reebok National games.

"There we're so many emotions going on. I had my family in the crowd. I had my best friends. I had so much support going on there in that one moment that I was speechless. I wanted it so bad. I wasn't expecting it to happen this year," said Paige.

Joining Semenza at Nationals in the girl's teenage division is 14-year-old Gigi Sabatini from Abington Heights. In her first year of competition in CrossFit Gigi showed everyone her strength and determination.

"This is my first year of CrossFit. I never did the open before so I really didn't know what to expect, but Kaleena and Paige and all the coaches here are so great and the community is amazing," said Gigi.

Both backgrounds are unique. Semenza played Division I college hockey at Ohio State. Sabatini excelled at gymnastics.

"When college ended there really wasn't a big professional showing for ice hockey for women and then I found power-lifting for a year and from there I found CrossFit and I fell in love with it," again said Paige.

"What do you enjoy most doing this sport? The gymnastics movements. I have a background in gymnastics so they are definitely the strengths for me," again said Gigi.

For Paige and Gigi coming up in August they will head to nationals in Wisconsin and compete from the 1st to the 4th, and while there Paige will compete in the women's individual against the other top 40 women in the world while Gigi and the girl's teenage division will go against the top 20.

"This next month is just really really important to just dial in on ever little aspect of your fitness and your nutrition," added Paige.

"I've been really focusing on my weaknesses on the barbell because I'm not as strong as some of the other girl's so I've been working on that," added Gigi.

Steve Lloyd reporting for Newswatch 16 sports from Lackawanna County.