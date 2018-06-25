Project’s Impact on Pineknotter Days

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NORTHUMBERLAND, Pa. -- A popular festival is scheduled to start this weekend in Northumberland, but people are worried that roadwork will put a damper on the fun.

Crews continue to work on the Duke Street Project in Northumberland. It's been going on for about a year. The $13.7 million PennDOT project includes road reconstruction and other improvements.

Work was originally scheduled to be suspended next week for one of Northumberland's biggest events: Pineknotter Days.

"It draws a great crowd and it's a lot of fun," Brian McCreary said.

But due to some unexpected issues with sewer laterals and fiber optic lines, PennDOT says work will not completely stop during Pineknotter Days.

"I'm very hopeful that it won't affect it terribly much. People like to come here and there is a big draw, especially in the evenings when the work is pretty well finished," Sandy Krehel said.

According to PennDOT, the contractor will not work from 3 p.m. to 11 p.m. on the days of the festival.

People tell Newswatch 16 they have a big concern.

"The parking is going to be horrendous," Sandy Lehman said.

"We'll park where we can and that's a big thing," Krehel said.

"The traffic can be bad with all the construction but I guess you just have to deal with it and do the best you can," McCreary said.

"I really think they should have canceled until this is done, but Pineknotter is a big thing and people want to have it," Lehman said.

PennDOT is revising its current detour to hopefully minimize the impact on Pineknotter Days. The revised detour will go into effect Thursday.

With or without construction, Pineknotter Days starts this Saturday in Northumberland.