× In Your Neighborhood

Pat McCarty Memorial Benefit

“Good Things are Happening” in Sullivan County, Saturday, June 30. The Pat McCarty Memorial Benefit will be held at the Sullivan County Fairgrounds on Route 154 in Forksville. This year’s events include a horseshoe tournament, a raffle and Chinese auction and there will be a kid’s corner with crafts, face painting and fun. The cost is $10 to $20 and the event begins at 11 a.m.

Fireworks on Lake Ariel Beach

If you’re looking for a great fireworks display, then look no further than Wayne County. Fireworks on Lake Ariel Beach will be Saturday, June 30 at 7 p.m. Come on out early and stop by the Lake Ariel Fire Hall for food and snacks. The event is sponsored by the Lake Ariel Volunteer Fire Company and is known for having the best small-town fireworks display. The rain date for the fireworks show is July 1st.​