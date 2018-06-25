Hazleton’s Mayor Stresses Fireworks Ordinance Ahead of the Fourth of July

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HAZLETON, Pa. -- Hazleton residents need to have a permit to set fireworks off in the city on the Fourth of July.

At the end of last year, Pennsylvania changed its law regarding the sale of fireworks. Now, residents can purchase larger, or consumer-grade fireworks, before they could only buy novelty fireworks, like sparklers.

Hazleton's mayor Jeff Cusat said even though the law has changed, his city's ordinance has not.

"Even though the state kind of changed the state law, the city is remaining with their old ordinance and fireworks need a permit to be ignited," Cusat said.

To get a permit, you have to apply for it from the city. It then has to be approved by the city's fire department. The mayor said the city has not given out many permits in the past. Using fireworks without a permit, he said, could lead to fines.

"God forbid there's a fire," Cusat said. "So, that's our main goal is to try to keep the citizens safe and not harm property or people or pets."

The owner of a local fireworks shop just outside of the city hopes that the new law will bring him more business.

"Hopefully, it's going to increase our business," Fireworks Warehouse owner John Boyle said. "People are going to find out more about fireworks now before they probably didn't come in because you know it was illegal."

Boyle's store is filled and ready for customers to pick up their Fourth of July fireworks. He said it is important to make sure you use them safely.

"Understand how to work them," Boyle said. "That's the main thing. People just go and light them and they don't understand how they work and they get in trouble. You just gotta read the directions and follow the directions and be safe."

Hazleton's mayor said to call 911 and tell the operator it is not an emergency if you want to report fireworks being set off in the city.