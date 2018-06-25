Free Scholarship Money to Expand Statewide

Posted 6:45 pm, June 25, 2018, by , Updated at 06:44PM, June 25, 2018

WILKES-BARRE, Pa. -- A new plan to help Pennsylvanians save for college will soon expand statewide.

Under the Keystone Scholars Program, parents of newborns get a $100 scholarship grant to start a college savings funds.

Right now, the program is limited to six counties including Luzerne.

But next year, the program will be expanded to make every newborn eligible.

To take part in the program, parents have to sign their babies up before their first birthday.

Go here for more information on the Keystone Scholarship.

Talkback 16 Online Discussion:

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s