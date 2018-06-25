Free Scholarship Money to Expand Statewide

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WILKES-BARRE, Pa. -- A new plan to help Pennsylvanians save for college will soon expand statewide.

Under the Keystone Scholars Program, parents of newborns get a $100 scholarship grant to start a college savings funds.

Right now, the program is limited to six counties including Luzerne.

But next year, the program will be expanded to make every newborn eligible.

To take part in the program, parents have to sign their babies up before their first birthday.

Go here for more information on the Keystone Scholarship.