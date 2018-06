Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SCRANTON, Pa. -- The Lackawanna County coroner confirms the woman from Pike County found along Interstate 81 over the weekend died as a result of multiple traumatic injuries.

According to the officials, Rachel Teplitsky, 26 of Tafton, was found along the 81 south off-ramp at the Davis Street exit early Saturday morning.

Authorities say she somehow came out of a vehicle and later died at the hospital.