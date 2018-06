× Alleged Car Wash Thief Locked Up in Lycoming County

MONTOURSVILLE, Pa. — A man from Montoursville is locked up for burglarizing a car wash in Lycoming county.

State police say Jason Wurster, 24, confessed to theft from the Liberty Car Wash in Loyalsock Township last week.

According to troopers, Wurster was fired from the car wash and used a key to steal about $500 from the coin-operated machines.

He was locked up in Lycoming County on $25,000 bail.