Please enable Javascript to watch this video

PITTSTON, Pa. -- Drivers in part of Luzerne County are urged to take a different route to cross the Susquehanna River this week.

The Water Street bridge that connects West Pittston and Pittston will be closed from Monday, June 25 at 7 a.m. until Friday, June 29 at 7 a.m.

The bridge will be closed for repairs during that time.

Officials tell drivers to use the Fort Jenkins Bridge in West Pittston or the Eighth Street Bridge in Wyoming.