Verizon Wireless Customers Experiencing Outage

UPDATE: Service began to be restored around 11 p.m.

Verizon Wireless customers in our area and throughout the east coast are experiencing a service outage.

The widespread outage began around 8:30 p.m. on Sunday.

For anyone still affected by the outage who is experiencing an emergency is asked to either use a landline to call 911 or to go to the closest police or fire station for help.

Anyone traveling on the Pennsylvania Turnpike and experiencing trouble is asked to stop at the nearest toll booth for assistance.

No word on what caused the outage.