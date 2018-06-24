Hammering for Habitat in Monroe County

Posted 6:11 pm, June 24, 2018, by , Updated at 06:10PM, June 24, 2018

PARADISE TOWNSHIP, Pa. -- Women in the Poconos put their skills on display to benefit Habitat for Humanity.

Teams of five women hammered nails into a two-by-four trying to be the fastest and win the "She Nailed It" competition at Memorytown USA.

All the efforts help the Monroe County chapter of Habitat for Humanity.

"A lot of times women are underrepresented in construction so we're trying to encourage women to volunteer more for Monroe County Habitat for Humanity and raise more funds," said Kelly Kemmerer.

More than 10 teams challenged one another for the title in Monroe County.

