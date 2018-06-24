Field of Dreams All-Star Games

Posted 6:39 pm, June 24, 2018

The best Wyoming Valley Conference and Lackawanna League seniors met in the Field of Dreams All-Star Games at PNC Field on Sunday. The WVC won the small school game 11-7 in 8 innings. The big school game ended in the 5th inning in a 3-3 tie due to rain.

