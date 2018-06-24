Dragon Boat Races Wrap Up Riverfest 2018 in Wilkes-Barre

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WILKES-BARRE, Pa. -- The final day of Riverfest at Nesbitt Park in Wilkes-Barre finished with style.

Dragon boat races on the Susquehanna River were held as a way to wrap up the weekend-long event.

The boats are decorated with Chinese dragon heads and tails.

Teams representing Geisinger, the YMCA and King's College took part in the race downstream.

"It's a really good way to just get out, show some team spirit, learn something new and honestly it just feels really great rushing down the river together," said Amber Loomis of Family Service Association of NEPA.

The event wrapped up Sunday night in Luzerne County.