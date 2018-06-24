Cultural Heritage on Display at World Refugee Day Event

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SCRANTON, Pa. -- Refugees from other countries living in our area were recognized on Sunday at a celebration in the Electric City.

Newswatch 16 stopped by the World Refugee Day event at Nay Aug Park.

A few hundred people joined in sharing their cultural heritage along with plenty of activities for kids.

Catholic Social Services has been helping to resettle refugees in northeastern Pennsylvania since 1975.

One of those refugees from the People's Republic of the Congo fled in 2016 for a more peaceful home in Scranton.

"A lot of problems, fighting, civil wars, hatred and stuff, a lot of things, politics and corruption, you know," said Bienvenu Maj Ilwa.

"It's very important to show Scranton that the refugees are here to contribute to the community. They're not here to take your job or my job. They want to be safe and have their children be safe," said Sonya Sarner of Catholic Social Services.

It is the third year for the event in Scranton.