Community Celebrates 200th Anniversary in Lackawanna County

COVINGTON TOWNSHIP, Pa. -- One community in Lackawanna County celebrated the 200th anniversary of their township on Sunday.

Covington Township celebrated the bicentennial event at Moffat Estate Pavillion.

Attendees checked out memorabilia and artifacts representing the last 200 years.

Folks told Newswatch 16 it's a great way to see how things used to look a long time ago.

"I like seeing the people being able to enjoy themselves and I like seeing these little ones that are so interested in what had been before," said Marlene Beavers.

The family-friendly event offered carriage rides to kids and families who helped celebrate the special day in Lackawanna County.