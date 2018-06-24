Car Pushes Truck into Business in Lackawanna County

JEFFERSON TOWNSHIP, Pa. -- A crash in Lackawanna County on Sunday afternoon left a business damaged.
According to officials, a car was pulling out of a parking spot at Smokin Joe's Quality Meats and Deli and hit a planter while in reverse.
The driver then went forward and pushed a truck into the building in Jefferson Township.
Officials say the building was significantly damaged but is fixable.
No one was hurt in the crash in Lackawanna County.
41.441492 -75.492728
3 comments
Glorious
I need ICE JAM stories!
lickerblisters
I NEED MORE TORNADO DAMAGE STORIES! I’ve got the fever!!!!
James Zdziebkowski
I think smokin joes is in Mount Cobb no covington.