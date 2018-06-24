Car Pushes Truck into Business in Lackawanna County

JEFFERSON TOWNSHIP, Pa. -- A crash in Lackawanna County on Sunday afternoon left a business damaged.

According to officials, a car was pulling out of a parking spot at Smokin Joe's Quality Meats and Deli and hit a planter while in reverse.

The driver then went forward and pushed a truck into the building in Jefferson Township.

Officials say the building was significantly damaged but is fixable.

No one was hurt in the crash in Lackawanna County.

3 comments