Brides Said Yes to Bargain Dresses in Scranton

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SCRANTON, Pa. -- Brides-to-be said yes to this dress sale in Scranton on Sunday.

Cinderella's Closet hosted the sale at the Radisson Lackawanna Station Hotel.

Each dress was only $50 and were donated from a bridal shop that is going out of business.

There were 35 dresses on the racks for sale and people were really happy to get their hands on a bargain.

"They can be incredibly expensive and wedding themselves are very expensive. So if we can provide the opportunity for a beautiful dress be purchased by a bride and have it not be such a burden to them, it's a wonderful thing," said Jennifer Frey.

Cinderella's Closet is a nonprofit that helps provide affordable dresses to people and WNEP-TV is a proud sponsor of the event in Scranton.