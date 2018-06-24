Blood Drive in Moosic to Benefit Pediatric Cardiac Patients

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MOOSIC, Pa. -- People came out to donate a little piece of themselves to help others in Lackawanna County.

A community blood drive was held in Moosic on Sunday by Jack of Hearts PA.

Folks donated blood to the corporation dedicated to helping families of pediatric cardiac patients in our area.

Jack of Hearts was created by Donny and Lisa Scarfo whose now 10-year-old son Jack was born with a congenital heart defect.

"We wanted to help other families like this know that there's hope out there, know that it's not the end of the world, you know? It's not. You are able to meet other people and help other people and your story is always for a reason," said co-founder Lisa Scarfo.

Donors were also able to test their luck with some raffle prizes which also raised money for the nonprofit in Lackawanna County.