× Autopsy of Woman Found on Side of I-81 Postponed

SCRANTON, Pa. — An autopsy for the woman who died after she was found on the side of Interstate 81 in Scranton has been postponed.

According to the Lackawanna County coroner, Rachel Teplitsky, 26, of Tafton was found on the side of 81 south near the Davis Street exit early Saturday morning.

The coroner said she was badly injured after coming out of a vehicle and died at the hospital.

State police tell Newswatch 16 they will not know if foul play is involved until the autopsy results are in.

The coroner said the autopsy was rescheduled to Monday due to scheduling issues in Lackawanna County.