Woman Found on Side of I-81 Dies at Hospital

Posted 6:17 pm, June 23, 2018, by , Updated at 05:23PM, June 23, 2018

SCRANTON, Pa. -- State police are investigating the death of a woman who was found along Interstate 81 in Scranton Saturday morning.

The Lackawanna County coroner says Rachel Teplitsky, 26, of Tafton, was found on the side of Interstate 81 south near the Davis Street exit around 2:20 a.m. The coroner said she was badly hurt after coming out of a vehicle and died at the hospital.

There is no word how she ended up on the side of the highway.

An autopsy is scheduled to determine how she died.

1 Comment

  • burtfan16

    “She was badly hurt after coming out of a vehicle” ……. What the hell kind of journalistic writing style is this? I don’t think I’ve ever read a more obscure sentence in news writing.

    Reply