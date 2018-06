Please enable Javascript to watch this video

BENTON TOWNSHIP, Pa. -- It was a fine day to fish in Lackawanna County.

The Family Fishing Program at Lackawanna State Park gave families without fishing knowledge a free lesson on how to cast, tie knots, and fish safely.

About 30 kids participated in the event on Saturday. One lucky little girl even reeled in her first fish.

The free fishing event was put on by the Pennsylvania Fish and Boat Commission.