Six County Firemen’s Convention

Posted 6:50 pm, June 23, 2018, by , Updated at 06:30PM, June 23, 2018

HANOVER TOWNSHIP, Pa. -- Firefighters paraded in Luzerne County this weekend.

Newswatch 16 stopped by the 115th annual Six County Firemen's Convention in Hanover Township on Saturday.

People came out to see crews from across those six counties in our area, including Northumberland, Columbia, Montour, Schuylkill, Lackawanna, and Luzerne counties.

The parade started at Hanover Area Memorial Elementary School and ended with festivities for the firefighters' convention at the Breslau Hose Company grounds.

