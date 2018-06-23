RiverFest in Wilkes-Barre

Posted 6:55 pm, June 23, 2018, by , Updated at 06:54PM, June 23, 2018

WILKES-BARRE, Pa. -- People in Wilkes-Barre made a splash on the Susquehanna River this weekend.

RiverFest was in full swing at Nesbitt Park in the city Saturday afternoon.

Music, food, and more were all part of the annual event that invites people to learn more about the river.

Environmental exhibits and a traveling Native American museum were set up. There was also plenty to do on the water.

"You have to get someone into your classroom before you teach them, so we do it in a fun way," said John Maday,  Riverfront Parks Committee.

RiverFest wraps up on Sunday.

