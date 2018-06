Please enable Javascript to watch this video

LUZERNE COUNTY, Pa. -- Bad roads are behind a lawsuit in Luzerne County.

A Newswatch 16 investigation looked into the rough roads in the Quail Hill development near Pittston back in March.

The developer died in 2012 and did not have enough money in his estate to properly fix the crumbling roads.

About 25 homeowners are suing Avoca, Dupont and Pittston Township. The development spans all three locations.

Homeowners say they don't want money. They just want the roads fixed.