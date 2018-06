Please enable Javascript to watch this video

TEXAS TOWNSHIP, Pa. -- Some special art made from glass was on display in part of Wayne County where glass is a big part of history.

This new exhibit is open for the summer at the Dorflinger Glass Museum in White Mills.

Well-known glass artist Christopher Ries has 18 of his sculptures on display.

The Dorflinger Glass Company made expensive pieces in the late 1800s and early part of the 1900s in this part of Wayne County.