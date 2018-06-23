Free Bike Helmets, Safety Lessons for Kids

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SCRANTON, Pa. -- Some Kids learned about bike safety and even scored some free helmets in Scranton this weekend.

Hundreds of helmets were handed out at the sixth annual Bike Safety Fair at McDade Park on Saturday.

The free giveaway was sponsored by the Lackawanna County Commissioners.

City police officers even helped kids with their new helmets.

Parents say they're glad to see officers present at these kinds of events.

"There have been police officers at our schools, fortunately and unfortunately, so it's good they're just seeing them all the time, and they're being a good influence on them," said Kristina Bergman of Scranton.

About 300 helmets were given away at the event.