TUNKHANNOCK, Pa. -- People turned out for Founder's Day in a community in Wyoming County.

Downtown Tunkhannock played host to nearly 150 vendors on Saturday for the yearly tradition.

There were also demonstrations and plenty of activities for kids.

A new feature this year was a Historic Tunkhannock Walking Tour put on by the Wyoming County Cultural Center, the Endless Mountains Visitors Bureau, the PA Route 6 Alliance, and the Wyoming County Historical Society.