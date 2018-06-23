Drowning at Keen Lake Ruled Accidental

Posted 7:48 pm, June 23, 2018, by , Updated at 09:18PM, June 23, 2018

UPDATE: The Wayne County coroner has ruled Gupta's death as an accidental drowning.

CANAAN TOWNSHIP, Pa. -- The coroner was called to an apparent drowning at Keen Lake Campground Saturday evening.

Emergency crews were called to Keen Lake near Waymart around 6:30 p.m. including dive teams from Luzerne and Lackawanna counties.

The Wayne County coroner identified the victim as Amit Gupta, 43, of Edison, New Jersey.

There is no word how Gupta ended up in the water.

The apparent drowning remains under investigation.

2 comments