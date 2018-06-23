Creekside Restaurant Chicken Francaise

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Creekside Restaurant is an amazing place to dine. Cozy, charming and inviting, Creekside is located in Ringtown, PA. They have a fabulous menu with top-notch cuisine. From breakfast to dinner to dessert, chef Robert Orosco puts his unique twist on all of his dishes. He prepared Chicken Francaise and Lump Crab Cakes with Yellow Pepper "Hollandaise."

Chicken Francaise by Chef Robert Orosco

5 oz. Chicken Breast

3 oz. oil

2 eggs, beaten

2 oz. butter, cold

1 oz. white wine

3 oz. chicken broth

Salt and pepper to taste

flour for dredging

2 -3 lemon wedges (de-seeded) or to taste

Dredge the chicken breast in flour and dip in beaten egg. Heat the oil in a pan until hot but not smoking. Add egg dipped chicken breast. Cook until golden brown on one side, about 3-4 minutes and flip, cooking the other side similarly. Drain any excess oil and de-glaze pan with white wine. Add chicken broth and bring to a simmer, reduce. Dip cold butter in flower to coat add lemon juice and butter to pan and stir to melt butter and combine. Season to taste and serve.