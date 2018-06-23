Block Party in Scranton

Posted 6:26 pm, June 23, 2018

SCRANTON, Pa. -- Cloudy skies didn't keep people from enjoying a block party in south Scranton.

The second annual South Side Neighborhood Block Party included vendors selling fresh produce and flowers. There was also live music.

The party is held at the site of the weekly farmer's market.

Organizers say they figured having the block party would bring in even more people.

"It is good to support local businesses and help the economy if we can, so that is why we are here," said John Corbin of Scranton.

The farmers market will resume next week.

