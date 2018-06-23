Avenue Reopens After Tornado

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WILKES-BARRE TOWNSHIP, Pa. -- Another business hit by last week's tornado in Luzerne County is back open.

Avenue, a clothing store in the Arena Hub Plaza, opened its doors to shoppers Saturday for the first time since the tornado tore through Wilkes-Barre Township on June 13.

Many of the businesses in the Arena Hub Plaza lost power in the storm but weren't as heavily damaged as others.

A total of 23 buildings were damaged by the tornado. Eight of those will need to be torn down.