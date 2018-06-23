Avenue Reopens After Tornado

Posted 6:24 pm, June 23, 2018, by , Updated at 05:15PM, June 23, 2018

WILKES-BARRE TOWNSHIP, Pa. -- Another business hit by last week's tornado in Luzerne County is back open.

Avenue, a clothing store in the Arena Hub Plaza, opened its doors to shoppers Saturday for the first time since the tornado tore through Wilkes-Barre Township on June 13.

Many of the businesses in the Arena Hub Plaza lost power in the storm but weren't as heavily damaged as others.

A total of 23 buildings were damaged by the tornado. Eight of those will need to be torn down.

Talkback 16 Online Discussion:

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s