Woman Locked Up in Baby Death Case in Schuylkill County

ORWIGSBURG, Pa. -- A woman charged with killing a baby boy in Schuylkill County is behind bars.
Amanda Vernitsky has been free since her arraignment on third-degree murder charges back in May.
But on Friday a judge in Orwigsburg revoked her bail.
Police say Vernitsky was babysitting the five-month-old at a home in Schuylkill Haven in 2017.
An autopsy revealed the child died from severe head trauma.
