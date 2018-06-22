Woman Locked Up in Baby Death Case in Schuylkill County

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ORWIGSBURG, Pa. -- A woman charged with killing a baby boy in Schuylkill County is behind bars.

Amanda Vernitsky has been free since her arraignment on third-degree murder charges back in May.

But on Friday a judge in Orwigsburg revoked her bail.

Police say Vernitsky was babysitting the five-month-old at a home in Schuylkill Haven in 2017.

An autopsy revealed the child died from severe head trauma.