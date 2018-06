× Winning Powerball Ticket Sold in Luzerne County to Expire

DRUMS, Pa. — Time is running out for one lucky lottery winner in Luzerne County.

A Powerball ticket worth $100,000 sold in Luzerne County will soon expire if not claimed.

The ticket was sold at Fuel On in Drums for the July 15, 2017 drawing.

The winner has until July 15 to claim their prize in Luzerne County.