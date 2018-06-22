Tornado Forces Furniture Store into Tent Sale

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WILKES-BARRE TOWNSHIP, Pa. -- One week after a twister ripped through the Ashley Furniture HomeStore, employees are getting creative.

you wouldn't think people who work at a store that looks like this would still be able to do business but Ashley Home Furniture in Wilkes-Barre Township is making due after last week's tornado underneath these tents.

"We walked up to the store. We cried, we hugged each other, I mean it was awful. Your life is gone," Suzanne Brady said.

What wasn't gone after the twister were some tents. They stayed put while the twister whipped around 130 mph winds wrecking the home furniture store.

"As strange as it seems, we're completely set up in a shed behind me with all the computers and everything. We just don't have a showroom, we got everything but a showroom," Jim Everett said.

Pieces of furniture that survived the storm can't be sold, so the owner is trucking in products from his warehouse in Palmerton until they have a new location.

"I think we've got so much energy inside like I'm used to having some days off but we'll just work time after time after time," Brady said.

People from all over lined up in droves to buy some of the discounted furniture.

"A lot more than we expected! It's actually, I think we're busier outside currently than we were inside last week," said worker Saige Boyer.

"They lost a lot of stuff and they're a great company here so we want to give them the good business," Theresa Walts of Nanticoke said.

They'll be doing business in the tents for the next couple of weeks until the owner finds a permanent place.

"They went through all that and to be able to try to think of us, they're so wonderful," said Sharon Etter of Wilkes-Barre.

The owner says it's very likely he'll be opening up a new permanent place for Ashley Home Furniture in the next six to eight weeks, but in the meantime, you can still get a deal underneath the tents.