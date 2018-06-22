Tent Sale Set for Ashley Furniture HomeStore After Tornado

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WILKES-BARRE TOWNSHIP, Pa. -- More than a week after a twister leveled businesses, some stores store are beginning to reopen in Luzerne County.

Ashely Furniture HomeStore will be selling all sorts of furniture under a big tent on Friday.

The sale will include sofas, chairs and tables and other items that weren't damaged in the storm.

The tent was packed with people for Ashley's liquidation sale.

Customers are flocking into Ashley Furniture HomeStore outdoor tent in Wilkes-Barre Township. Because of damages sustained during the tornado the store is having a liquidation sale with all sorts of furniture items marked down. pic.twitter.com/AQJHPb5raC — Allen Vickers (@AllenWNEP) June 22, 2018

"I bought furniture from Ashley before and I was happy with their product but then I realized it was not open and I was watching 16 news and they said they were having a sale so I would go to the VA and check it out," said Paul Sokalsky of Clarks Summit.

"I just bought a house so I am kind of looking for all kinds of things. And I see some barstools over there that I think will work for my house and some end tables," said Debbie Diamond of Waymart.

Across the street, Kurlancheek's Furniture is a different story. Officials say the building on Mundy Street must be demolished. They have a temporary office that people can use by appointment.

A spokeswoman with Kurlancheek's says they expect the demolition to be quick. They are not sure if they will come back to the same location but do play to stay in Luzerne County.

“Today is the Day” After being hit hard by last week’s tornado, Kurlancheek Home Furnishing on Mundy Street in Wilkes-Barre Township is being demolished. Officials tell @wnep they want to stay in Luzerne County. pic.twitter.com/5NFtEA909r — Allen Vickers (@AllenWNEP) June 22, 2018

About two dozen people who lost their jobs during the tornado gathered at the at the PA CareerLink office on Union Street in Wilkes-Barre.

"We are hoping that when they leave here, they can breathe a little easier, that they have got some information that they need and that they made a connection at the PA CareerLink," said Christine Jensen.

Ashley Furniture HomeStore tells Newswatch 16 they will be open at this temporary location every day at 11 a.m.

