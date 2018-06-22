Talkback 16: Metal Detectors, Police Shooting of Unarmed Teenager

Posted 6:13 pm, June 22, 2018, by , Updated at 03:58PM, June 22, 2018

A variety of calls appear in this edition of Talkback 16 including Governor Wolf wanting to get rid of barber's licenses, metal detectors at the stadium and calls about our news and weather. First, the police shooting of an unarmed teenager in the Pittsburgh area.

Talkback 16 Online Discussion:

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s