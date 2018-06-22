SWB RailRiders Working Their Way Back Into The IL North Race

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

There's still plenty of baseball ahead for the Scranton/Wilkes-Barre Railriders. The AAA all-star game is set to take place Wednesday July 11th in Columbus Ohio enough time for Bobby Mitchell's squad to catch Lehigh Valley in the IL North.

"Definitely want to get to .500 and put ourselves in a good position for the 2nd half. We are a championship caliber team and that is kinda of what we expect," said Zack.

Zehner a steady force in the outfield has played in 38 games and smacked 6 home-runs none bigger than Wednesday's 2 run walk-off to defeat Lehigh Valley.

"We really needed that win that is a good team on that side and we are competing for first place right now so we will take it," again said Zack.

We'll 9 of the 11 previous seasons for the Yankees organization here in Scranton/Wilkes-Barre have been winning ones. Add in two governor cup titles, and with the young baby bombers making hay in New York the Railriders roster here in Scranton/Wilkes-Barre is in constant flux.

"The Yankees want to win and it starts from the ground up and the system is really good because of that," said L.J.

"It's tough definitely but it's our job. You know that you have to be down here. You have to be ready to play, and you have to be able to do it down here if you want to do it up there, so you got to be ready to play," added Zack.

In recent seasons the Yankees have tapped into the system for pitching from ace Luis Severino to the #4 starter Domingo German. 23-year-old Josh Rogers a lefty could be called up soon. He is second on the AAA staff with 69 strikeouts in 80 innings.

"Yes it is really cool to see a lot of guys get promoted like that, and have an effect on the big league club. It has always been a dream of mine to play in the big leagues," said Josh.

The July 31st non-waiver trade deadline is fast approaching now half way through the AAA season. Steve Lloyd reporting for Newswatch 16 sports from Lackawanna County.