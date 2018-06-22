Riverfest 2018 Kicks Off in Wilkes-Barre

Posted 9:32 pm, June 22, 2018, by , Updated at 08:48PM, June 22, 2018

WILKES-BARRE, Pa. -- Riverfest 2018 kicked off Friday night in the Diamond City.

Food, music and more are all a part of the annual event at Nesbitt Park in Wilkes-Barre.

Folks can also take paddle tours of the Susquehanna River.

"The public can come to this event, they can have a great time, and learn something about the environment, learn to respect it, learn to enjoy it but do it in this environment is just so much fun," said John Maday of Riverfront Parks Committee.

Riverfest continues through the weekend with dragon boat races scheduled for Sunday in Luzerne County.

