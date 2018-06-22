Pottsville Bank Robbery Suspect in Custody

POTTSVILLE, Pa. -- A man suspected of holding up a bank in Schuylkill County this week is now behind bars.

Pottsville police arrested Timothy Mackereth of Philadelphia on Thursday. Investigators say tips from residents and surveillance video from nearby businesses helped them track Mackereth down.

Mackereth is charged with holding up the M&T Bank branch on South Centre Street Tuesday.

He is locked up on $100,000 bail in Schuylkill County.

