Police Arrest Scranton Arson Suspect

SCRANTON, Pa. -- Police in the Electric City found the man they believe is responsible for a fire along Palm Street earlier this month.

Officers say John Olszewski of Scranton set the flames at an empty home in the city's south side on June 10.

According to police, Olszewski is also a suspect in other arsons that happened in the city since April 22 but those cases are still under investigation.

Olszewski is facing a slew of charges including aggravated arson and recklessly endangering another person.