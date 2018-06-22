Non-Discrimination Rally in Lewisburg

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

LEWISBURG, Pa .-- June is pride month in the LGBTQ community, and Friday a rally was held in Lewisburg to promote an anti-discrimination ordinance.

Around 30 people stood outside the Union County Courthouse in Lewisburg and listened to area clergy voice their support for a non-discrimination ordinance.

"We are called to practice the prophetic, divine love of Jesus of Nazareth, who taught us to love our neighbors as ourselves," someone said.

"One of the principal notions in Buddhism is that there is really no separation between people. We really are one thing," Ed Oberholtzer said.

The non-discrimination ordinance was proposed but set aside at last month's Lewisburg borough council meeting. The ordinance would add protection to LGBTQ people from discrimination from housing, services employment and public accommodations.

"Other classes are protected under the state law and federally, but as gay people and transgender people, we are not protected," Luis Medina said.

48 municipalities in Pennsylvania have passed non-discrimination ordinances. But why is Lewisburg considering it?

"Some people say it hasn't happened, they haven't seen it. It doesn't mean it isn't happening. Sometimes these things go unnoticed," Medina said.

Newswatch 16 spoke with multiple business owners here in downtown Lewisburg. No one wanted to go on camera because they don't know enough about the proposed ordinance, which is still in its early stages.

Not everyone at the rally was in favor of the ordinance.

Yvonne Morgan tells Newswatch 16 she does not support discrimination but thinks this is a bad idea.

"I don't agree with the ordinance. I think it would have a strong consequence on people," Morgan said.

Right now there is no non-discrimination ordinance scheduled for a vote. A Lewisburg council member says it is a work in progress.