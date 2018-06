Please enable Javascript to watch this video

POTTSVILLE, Pa. -- Pottsville Police arrested a bank robbery suspect for a holdup at a bank in Massachusetts.

The FBI says Oliver Walsh, 30, is the masked man in security camera video and was found in Pottsville Wednesday night.

The feds say he and woman used a gun to hold up a bank in October. Patricia Desena was arrested Thursday in Boston.

The FBI says a tip helped them solve the robbery in Massachusetts.