HARRISBURG, Pa. — Lawmakers in Harrisburg pass a state budget Friday, one week ahead of the deadline.

The Senate approved the $32.7 billion spending plan for 2018-2019 on Friday. The House passed the measure earlier this week.

The budget calls for increased spending on education and school safety, as well as fighting the opioid epidemic all without new taxes.

It is now on its way to the governor, who is expected to sign it.