Keeping Beloved Teacher’s Memory and Music Alive In Dallas

DALLAS, Pa. -- Longtime Dallas elementary music teacher Harold Hoover touched a lot of lives.

He was a graduate of Dallas High School and spent 35 years teaching in the district before his death in February from cancer. Hoover was 64-years old.

"He was always so encouraging, even if like you messed up a note during a concert, he always tried to help you fix your mistakes, he was just the best,” said Hoover’s former student and Dallas sophomore Francesca Augustine.

The school community wanted to honor Mr. Hoover's memory and so they came up with an event they call the Hoover Hike, a walk and fundraiser to create a thousand-dollar music scholarship for students in Mr. Hoover's memory.

The event drew hundreds to the track behind the Dallas Middle School Friday.

"He was in the Dallas High School marching band and he did music his whole life, so I think it means everything to him that it would go to another student and get a scholarship, too,” said organizer and Dallas third grade teacher Regan Palfey.

Hoover's wife and children were on hand to see the first Hoover Hike.

"His influence I think has had a huge impact on the whole community because every single kid has made chorus a part of their lives or made band a part of their lives and it's amazing, I'm really happy that they're doing this,” said daughter Elizabeth Hoover.

Other relatives came from New Jersey to be part of the event.

"We're family. Family sticks together and family comes around, so, yeah,” said Hoover’s aunt, Janice Hoover.

There were raffles, special t-shirts for sale, food and of course, music, with proceeds going to the scholarship fund.

"I think this is wonderful, it leaves a nice legacy, the scholarship will help students that he taught forever,” said Hoover’s cousin Howard Hoover of New Jersey.

Organizers are hopeful they will hold the Hoover Hike every year.