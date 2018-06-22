Gas Line Break in Dunmore

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DUNMORE, Pa. --A contractor replacing a gas main for UGI at the intersection of Wheeler Avenue and Cherry Street in Dunmore struck another gas line causing a leak.

There was a strong odor of gas in the area around noon on Friday before crews cut off gas service and electricity in the area.

Much of Blakely Street and Wheeler Avenue were without power for about an hour while crews worked on the broken line.

Firefighters evacuated about ten homes when the leak began as a precaution, but no one was hurt.

41.414950 -75.634957