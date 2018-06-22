City Warns Against Nay Aug Gorge Swimming

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SCRANTON, Pa. -- City officials are again warning people about swimming at Nay Aug Gorge.

A 23-year-old woman from Moscow was killed last month after going in the water the gorge.

Scranton police say they arrested two people on Thursday for swimming there.

While the Davis Trail at Nay Aug Park gives you some great views of the gorge, swimming is illegal.

Trista Carpenter and Alexa Backus have been hiking Nay Aug's Davis Trail a lot lately; they're training for a 5k.

This time they noticed something new and not part of the natural scenery. There are several new signs along the trail reminding hikers of something already widely known -- no swimming in Nay Aug Gorge.

"I think it's crazy, I can't imagine, we even saw, like, there were little statues and memorials for everyone who lost their lives. Which is really, I mean, it's sad and tragic. So, the fact that people keep coming back is crazy," Backus said.

Autum Leister, 23, of Moscow, died last month after going in the water leading to a two-day recovery effort.

Police say emergency resources are used rescuing swimmers every summer. About a dozen new signs are going up the day after two swimmers were charged with defiant trespass, a misdemeanor, for swimming in the gorge.

That's when police noticed many of these signs were missing.

"They're putting their own safety at risk, it's just, for no reason. To go swim? There's plenty of other places to go swim that are less dangerous. There's state parks where people can swim but they choose to go in this one when it's a risk," said Carpenter.

Still, Trista and Alexa think there's even more the city can do to keep people safe.

"I don't know if they could put up higher fences or some kind of thing like that. But, I know that costs money. but, it might help," Carpenter said.

"I don't know why people would still attempt to do it, after everything that's happened. It's crazy," Backus added.

It's considered trespassing if hikers stray from the Davis Trail but if caught swimming, you could be charged with a misdemeanor.